Kolkata, March 19: Ramadan 2025 began on March 2 and has now entered its second half, with 18 days of fasting completed. Muslims in India will observe the 19th fast or Roza of Ramzan 2025 on Thursday, March 20. Muslims across the world celebrate this holy month with great devotion and enthusiasm. They fast from sunrise to sunset, offed Namaz, give to charity and focus on doing good deeds. Muslims observe fast starting from Sehri (Sunrise) to Iftar (Sunset) meals. Since sunrise and sunset times differ across different regions, people follow a Ramadan timetable to keep track of the exact fasting hours. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 19th Roza on March 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other indian cities.

Sehri is the first meal of the day, which is eaten before the fasting starts. It is generally had before sunrise, at dawn. Iftar, on the other hand, is the meal to break the fast at dusk during the sunset. Iftar is generally a grand meal that friends and family enjoy together. The timings for the Sehri and the Iftar differ in the major cities of the country. Muslims have to keep track of these timings to start and break their fast throughout Ramadan. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:29 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:52 AM

Iftar Time 6:19 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:25 AM

Iftar Time 5:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:02 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:43 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:36 AM

Iftar Time 6:02 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:09 AM

Iftar Time 5:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:05 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 20 (19th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours of the morning. It is eaten before dawn during Ramadan. They break the fast by eating Iftar meal in the evening. The exact time for Sehri and Iftar vary across the different cities in the country. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Fasting during Ramzan, one of Islam’s five pillars, is mandatory for healthy adult Muslims. Exceptions include the sick, travelers, menstruating women, pregnant individuals, diabetics, and the elderly, who must make up missed fasts later. Ramzan, the ninth Islamic month, is considered holy as Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this time. The fast instills self-discipline and restraint. After a month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal, marking Ramzan’s end.

