Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Thirty seven patients at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) here have tested positive for COVID-19, health department officials said on Tuesday.

While nine of them have been admitted to a government hospital, the others have been kept in isolation at the Institute itself, they said.

The tests were conducted on 290 patients, of whom 37 tested positive, the officials said.

Staff members were also being tested, they said.

An assistant professor and two other medical professionals, who tested positive last month, have since recovered, they said.

