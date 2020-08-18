Patna, August 18: The Bihar government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, announced a hike in salaries of select teachers and chief librarians in the state. Teachers and chief librarians posted in institutions run by gram panchayat and civic bodies will get the salary hike. Besides the salary hike, the Bihar government also said it will provide benefits of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) to these teachers and chief librarians. Nitish Kumar Increases Basic Salary of Bihar MLAs, MLCs to Rs 40,000 Per Month.

"An increment of 15 percent will be made in the basic salary payable on April 1, 2021, to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions. The state government will also provide EPF benefits to them. This will bring an expenditure of Rs 815 crore annually," the Bihar government said. It is noted that the announced hike in salaries will be paid from April next year. Bihar Health Department Cash-Crunched? Clerk Without Salary For 7 Months Seeks Leave to Work as Labourer.

Salary Hike, EPF Benefits Announced For Select Teachers And Chief Librarians in Bihar:

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The decision on salary hike is seen as a significant political move by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

