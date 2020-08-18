After launching the ROG Phone 3 last month, Asus has confirmed the launch date of its ZenFone 7 Series. The upcoming flagship smartphone series will be officially revealed on August 26, 2020. The Taiwanese technology giant will be launching the new flagship phones in the home market initially before introducing in other markets. This piece of information was confirmed by the phone maker via its official Twitter account. The launch event will be an all-digital and the company will be broadcasting via its official YouTube channel. Asus ROG Phone 3's 12GB Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21 via Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series (Photo Credits: Asus)

It is important to note that the upcoming Asus ZenFone 7 series is one of the least leaked phones this year 2020 as far as the features are concerned. But, we have already seen the devices going through multiple certifications.

Going by the latest market reports, the ZenFone 7 Series will get a bigger 6.7-inch screen than the predecessor which sports a 6.4-inch screen. The upcoming ZenFone 7 is expected to retain the rotatable folding camera similar to what we had seen on the predecessor - Asus 6Z.

There are also several speculations claiming that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC instead of the new Snapdragon 865+, which powers the ROG Phone 3. It won't be wrong to say that the new flagship chipset does come with higher costs. Thus, several phone makers have employed Snapdragon 865 SoC on their flagship phones. One such example of this is Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra.

Talking about the other specifications, the handset is likely to pack a massive 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support via USB Type-C. This was revealed through certification by the TÜV Rheinland. Moreover, the NCC listing also revealed that the phone will be offered with WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, along with internal storage of up to 512 GB. The company will also be offering the phone with fewer storage configurations. As of now, there are no details available about the phone including the design. We expect some details coming out ahead of the official unveiling.

