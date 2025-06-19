New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force has provided special training to 380 firefighters from 22 states and Union territories over the last two years in order to strengthen their capabilities to combat major blaze incidents, the force said on Thursday.

The CISF is the lone central armed police force (CAPF) under the Union home ministry that has got a dedicated fire wing.

The CISF launched the initiative to train state firefighters after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during its raising day in 2023, tasked the force to train fire personnel from 100 cities across the country, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said.

Following this directive, the spokesperson said, the CISF designed a "specialised" course to upgrade the skills of state fire service personnel.

Official data said during 2023-24, the Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) of the force located in Hyderabad conducted 11 training batches, training 274 personnel from 113 cities.

In 2025, the capacity at FSTI was enhanced to train more batches and 106 participants from 46 cities across 10 states were skilled further, the spokesperson said.

"To date, this vital program has successfully trained 380 firefighters from a total of 150 cities across 22 states and Union territories," he said.

The training curriculum for the participants is designed to focus on "modern " firefighting and rescue techniques, alongside crucial disaster management skills.

"Special emphasis is placed on addressing the complex challenges posed by dense urban environments and hazardous industrial areas. The program covers advanced topics such as sophisticated fire response mechanisms, preparedness for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies and the handling of chemical warfare agents, reflecting the evolving nature of modern threats," the spokesperson said.

He said the training programmes at FSTI are continuously "updated" to reflect the latest in fire safety research and practices, ensuring our firefighters are equipped not only for timely emergency response but also for prevention.

"The CISF is also ready to accommodate additional training slots in the 2025 calendar if states are willing to nominate their firefighters for the course," the spokesperson added.

