Mumbai, June 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET exam city intimation slips and admit cards for the UGC NET 2025 exam soon. Candidates who will be appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 exam or UGC NET June exam will be able to download the city exam slip and hall ticket from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in when released. It must be noted that NTA will first release the exam city intimation slips, which will be followed by the admit cards.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip will inform candidates as to where the exam centres will be located. On the other hand, the UGC NET admit card will consist of details such as exam centre, reporting time, paper timings and exam day instructions. This year, the UGC NET 2025 exam will be conducted from June 25 to 29. The exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. UGC NET June 2025 Date: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Detailed Schedule of UGC NET Exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Exam City Slips and Admit Cards Expected Next.

How To Download UGC NET June 2025 Exam City Slip or Admit Card

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the UGC NET June 2025 admit card or exam city slip on the homepage

Enter using your credentials

Click on submit

Your UGC NET admit card or exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Check the exam city slip or admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

It is worth noting that the UGC NET June question paper will consist of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type and multiple-choice questions. The NTA has already released the subject-wise exam details at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Subjects such as Education and Public Administration are scheduled for the morning shift on June 25, while Electronic Science and Japanese are set for the afternoon session. RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan State Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

For more details, check the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

