India News | 396 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat, State Count Reaches 13,669

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): Gujarat reported 396 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 13,669.

A state government official said coronavirus count includes 6,169 patients who have been cured and discharged and 829 deaths.

India's count of coronavirus cases reached 1,25,101 cases on Saturday. (ANI)

