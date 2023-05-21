Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Ahead of The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on Sunday said the mega event will be an opportunity for delegates to see 'Paradise on Earth'.

"The 3rd meeting of the Tourism working group in Srinagar will be an opportunity for G20 delegates to see 'paradise on Earth'," Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in a tweet.

Shringla shared some pictures of the city being ready for the summit, and said, "Here's how Srinagar and its people are getting ready to welcome the delegates."

The stage is all set for the third G20 tourism working group meeting scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22- 24, 2023 under India's presidency.

According to a report, there has been a resurgence of confidence among the youth that foreign tourists would soon start travelling to Kashmir in great numbers.

Tourism, the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy absorbs the labour force from unskilled to the unorganized sector, which gives impetus to educational unemployment.

From ensuring that 120 Smart City projects are completed on time to beefing up security, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) is working round-the-clock to ensure that the summit in Srinagar, is a huge success and promotes Kashmir as a global tourism destination.

With sustainable and inclusive development initiatives taken by the Modi government, the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir believe that the event (G20 Tourism Working Group meeting) can serve as a power booster for the local economy and a progressive factor for the business community in the region to explore multidimensional growth opportunities.

Stating that G-20 was purely a peoples' event, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 15 said the event would provide a great opportunity to push J-K's handloom, handicraft, Pashmina, and dry fruit to international markets.

Apart from the security situations, streets and flyovers have been painted in the G20 theme colours, while new walkways are being created throughout Srinagar city in preparation for the event.

Delegates from different countries will envision the valley in terms of socio-economic development. The amalgamation of international organizations and Kashmir Valley is a golden opportunity for remote areas to foster limited tourism to large-scale tourism. The meeting will openly discuss the challenges coming in the way of tourism and development. (ANI)

