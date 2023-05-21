Mumbai, May 21: The RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 is anticipated to be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the last week of May. The board is now working on the answer sheet review process; after that is complete, the date for the publication of the results will be announced.

The RBSE headquarters in Ajmer will host a press conference from which the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be announced. Students may then obtain the URL to the RBSE 10th result 2023 online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They may use SMS to access their RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 as well. JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com; Jharkhand Board To Declare Class 10 and 12 Exam Results Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2023?

Step 1: Open the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2023 website: rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: It will direct you to the home page of the website. Look for the link to the Secondary 10th result 2023 for the RBSE Ajmer board.

Step 3: A window displaying the 2023 Rajasthan Ajmer board 10th results will open. The student's roll number must now be entered, followed by a captcha code.

Step 4: At this point, click ‘Submit’. The student's class 10th result RBSE 2023 will show up on the screen.

The fifth step is to download it and print it off for later use. HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Out at hpbose.org; Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 2 Result Declared, Know Steps To Check Score.

The RBSE 10th result will be released to students in the form of a preliminary marksheet, which they must be aware of. The student must speak with the appropriate school administration if they desire the actual RBSE class 10 marksheet. They must have the provisional grade sheet on hand for quick reference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).