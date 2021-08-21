Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 21-08-2021, 12:08:44 IST, Lat: 23.62 & Long: 70.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

