Rajkot, February 26: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Near Rajkot.

The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Earthquake in Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Magnitudes of 3.4 and 3.1 Hit Amreli, Third Quake in Two Days.

No casualty or damage to property is reported. More details are awaited.

