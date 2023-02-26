A mild tremor of 4.3 magnitudes was recorded in Gujarat on Sunday. The quake was recorded 270 kilometers north-northwest of Rajkot at a depth of 10 at around 3:21 pm, the National Center for Seismology said. On Thursday, a tremor of 3.1 magnitudes was recorded in Savarkundla taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district. Earthquake in Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Magnitudes of 3.4 and 3.1 Hit Amreli, Third Quake in Two Days.

Earthquake in Gujarat:

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 occurred on Feb 26 2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/GUNgkJFVG7 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)