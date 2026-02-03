Ahmedabad, February 3: Two migrant workers were killed and a third was critically injured after being struck by a Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Monday evening, February 2. The incident occurred near the Sanosara railway station as the victims were reportedly attempting to take a group selfie on the tracks. Authorities confirmed that the trio, originally from Uttar Pradesh, worked at a local factory near the accident site.

The victims have been identified as Sandip Patel and Sandip Koli, both of whom died on the spot. The third individual, Kapil Patel, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in Rajkot for emergency treatment. According to railway police, the workers had climbed onto the tracks during their break, seemingly unaware of the high-speed train approaching from the Jamnagar-Ahmedabad route. Vande Bharat Train Accident in Lucknow? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Instagram Video Post.

2 Migrant Workers Killed by Vande Bharat Train While Taking Selfie in Gujarat

The accident took place during the afternoon hours when the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train was en route from Jamnagar to Ahmedabad. Local witnesses reported that the men were positioned on the tracks to capture a photograph with the train in the background. Despite the loco pilot’s attempts to sound the horn and apply emergency brakes, the speed of the train made it impossible to stop in time.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police arrived at the scene shortly after the collision. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims may have misjudged the speed of the approaching Vande Bharat Express, which operates at significantly higher speeds than standard passenger trains on that stretch. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Route Map and Features of First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ahead of Its Inaugural Run.

This tragedy underscores a growing and dangerous trend of "selfie deaths" on Indian railway tracks. Authorities have repeatedly issued warnings against trespassing on tracks and using mobile phones near high-speed corridors. The Rajkot railway division has initiated a formal inquiry into the security lapses that allowed the workers to access the restricted track area.

"The speed of the Vande Bharat train is often underestimated by those standing on or near the tracks," a railway official stated. "Taking photographs in these high-risk zones is not only illegal but frequently results in fatal consequences."

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their families in Uttar Pradesh have been notified. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are examining mobile phone records from the scene to confirm the sequence of events. In response to the incident, railway authorities are expected to increase patrolling and awareness campaigns in industrial areas adjacent to high-speed rail lines to prevent further trespassing.

