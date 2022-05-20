Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as officials of anti-corruption bureau and extorting money from a brick kiln owner in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here on Friday.

Fake ID cards of Crime Investigation and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), besides cash amount of ?24,000 was also seized from their possession, police spokesman said.

"On May 15, Police Post Janglatmandi received a complaint from Javid Ahmad Dar of Mirgund Khanabal, an owner of brick kiln stating there in that four persons impersonated as ACB officials came to his brick kiln situated at Bulbul Nowgam Anantnag and demanded Rs one lakh and later he gave them Rs 20,000 on which they agreed," a police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Anantnag and investigation was set into motion.

"During the course of investigation, a police party from Police Post Janglatmandi after utilising all available means were able to arrest four accused persons identified as Shariq Mohi ud Din Sheikh, Ameer Hassan Naikoo, Subzar Ahmad Parry and Mozin Nazir Bhat," he added.

The vehicle which was used in the commission of crime was also seized, the police spokesman said.

