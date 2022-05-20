Guntur, May 20: In yet another instance of sexual crimes against minors, a class 9th student was allegedly gang-raped by two boys in a lodge on the outskirts of Guntur on Wednesday. The accused duo is said to be juvenile and both are first-year students of engineering, reported TOI.

As per the reports, both the accused and the victim are friends. On Wednesday, the duo took the girl to a lodge where they outraged her modesty. The victim's parents came to know about the incident when the minor reached home late and kept silent. When her parents asked about it, the minor shared her ordeal with them. Following this, the parents approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Bihar Shocker: 28-Year-Old Singer Gang-Raped by Three Youths on Gunpoint in Patna; Accused Arrested.

Reportedly, the victim was sent for medical examination at a government hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act, however, the cops refused to comment on the arrests citing the age of the accused, media house reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

