Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals escaped from a transit camp of the Alwar Central Jail in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

The inmates scaled the walls of the facility using a rope and police teams were formed to look for them, they said.

Foreign nationals serving prison sentences are brought to the transit camp after completion of their jail terms. They are kept in these camps till approvals are received from their countries, Assistant Superintendent of Police Shivlal Bairwa said.

The four Bangladeshi nationals were in the transit camp and they managed to escape, he said.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh said teams have been formed to look for the accused and the matter was being further investigated.

