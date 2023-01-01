Karwar (K'taka), Jan 1 (PTI) Four people from Tamil Nadu, who were heading towards Gokarna after New Year celebrations in Goa, were killed when the car that the group of friends were travelling in collided head on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus on Sunday, police said.

One person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, they added.

According to police, the accident occurred at Baleguli village in Ankola taluk of Karwar district on National Highway 66.

The police said the government bus was heading from Hubballi to Gokarna when the incident took place. All the four died on the spot while one is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Arun Pandian, Vipul, Mohammad, and Shekaran, police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to Ankola Hospital.

