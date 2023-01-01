Thiruvananthapuram, January 1: At least 70 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district after an alleged food poisoning during a baptism function held at Malappally in the district earlier this week, officials said on Sunday. The condition of one person was said to be critical. Andhra Pradesh Food Poisoning: 40 Students of Shinganamala Kasturba Gurukula Vidyalaya Fall Sick After Eating Lunch in Anantapur.

Food, at the function on Thursday, was served by a catering firm and sources who attended the function said that around 190 people had taken the food and almost all of them had vomiting and diarrhoea. However, 70 people who had vomited extensively and had stomach ailments were admitted to the hospital.

However, the food catering unit told media persons that they had served food at two other places on the same day at Parumala in Pathanamthitta itself but there were no complaints. Chhattisgarh: 40 People Fall Sick After Consuming Leftover Food Prepared for Post-Death Ritual in Surajpur, Investigation Underway.

The family who held the baptism event told media persons that they would be lodging a complaint with the authorities on the quality of poor and ill-quality food served by the catering firm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).