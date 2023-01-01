Mumbai, January 1: At least three persons were killed and as many others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Sunday, police said. Nashik Fire: One Killed, 17 Injured in Massive Blaze After Boiler Blast in Jindal Poly Films Factory in Igatpuri; Rescue Operation On.

The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, an official said. “There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire,” he said. Nashik Fire: Four People Injured in Massive Blaze After Blast in Boiler at Chemical Factory in Igatpuri; Firefighting, Rescue Operation on (Watch Video).

“After being alerted, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation,” he said. Barshi is located around 400 km from Mumbai.