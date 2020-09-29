Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Four men were arrested for illegal betting on the Indian Premier League matches here on Tuesday and over Rs 2 lakh cash seized from them, police said.

Two motorcycles, one mobile phone and a television set were also seized when the police personnel raided a building in Duvarkapuri locality in Newmandi area here to arrest the four suspects.

Three of the arrested suspects have been identified as Saurabh Sharma, Rohit and Viabhav, police said.

