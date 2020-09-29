New Delhi: September 29: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Venkaiah Naidu underwent COVID-19 test in the morning. The Vice President is asymptomatic and in good health. Naidu has been advised home quarantine. Official Twitter handle of the Vice President gave information about his health update. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2020: 17 MPs Including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde Test Positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Vice President’s wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative for the virus. She is currently in isolation. The Official Twitter handle of the Vice President’s office, tweeted, “The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation.” Hanuman Beniwal Tests COVID-19 Positive in Lok Sabha Tests, Negative in Jaipur; MP Questions Authenticity of Coronavirus Testing.

Tweet by Vice President's Office:

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Naidu is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Recently, attended the monsoon session of Parliament. According to reports, in the recently concluded Parliament session, 83 Rajya Sabha employees were diagnosed with coronavirus. Nine members of the Upper House also tested positive for COVID-19 before the session commenced.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported till Tuesday morning in the 24-hour time period. The case tally increased to 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases on Tuesday. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 96,318. Out of the total cases, over 51 lakh people have recovered until now.

