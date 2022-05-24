Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Four people, including a municipal councillor, were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in separate incidents on Tuesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Rohit Bairagi, a councillor of Balchand Pada, Bundi municipality, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer Posts at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

The complainant alleged that he wanted permission to undertake some construction at his house. To realise this, Bairagi had demanded Rs 1 lakh for himself and another Rs 50,000 claiming the money had to be paid to the municipality chairperson.

In Jaipur, a junior assistant of Rajasthan Nursing Council was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 1.90 lakh. The person who handed him the money was also arrested, the ACB said.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt Over DBT Scheme for School Uniforms, Other Items.

Accused Nand Kishor Sharma had allegedly demanded the bribe from a college in lieu of giving relaxation in recognition norms, seat allocation and inspection.

In the third case, a chartered accountant was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of income tax department officials.

Accused Puneet Mohnot had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a businessman to settle a case filed against his firm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)