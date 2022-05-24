Mumbai, May 24: The Indian Bank has invited online applications for Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 for the post of Specialist Officer posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts must note that the application process began today, May 24.

The Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 is being conducted to fill the 312 Specialist Officer posts at Indian Bank. Based on the number of applications submitted, the Indian Bank will decide between two modes of selection. It can be either based on shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or a written/ online test followed by an interview. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Research Associate Posts At ibps.in; Check Details Here.

The application fee for the Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 850 for others.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of Indian Bank Recruitment at ibps.in

Click on the apply link

Register and fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application form

Keep the hard copy for future reference

The last day for the submission of the application form is June 14.

