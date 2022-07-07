Baripada, Jul 7 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night, police said.

According to police, a family was returning to Baripada town after attending a marriage ceremony when their vehicle collided with the truck at Dwarsumi ghat on National Highway 49 under Bangiriposi police station.

Elio Hansda, 45, his wife Aladi Hansda, 40, and driver Stephen Hansda, 45, were killed on the spot.

Police and fire brigade rescued injured David Tudu, 10, and Elizabeth Tudu,13, and admitted them to PRIM Medical College and Hospital, Inspector-in-Charge of Bangiriposi police station, Sanjay Kumar Panda said.

Elizabeth Tudu succumbed to her injuries in hospital, the officer said.

