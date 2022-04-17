Dehradun, Apr 17 (PTI) Four people were killed and another injured when their car lost control and fell into a deep gorge here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dehradun's Kalsi area late on Saturday night, they said.

Five persons were in the car when the accident occured on the Haja-Dason road, police said.

The car was travelling going from Mauli Top to Kalsiwhen, police said.

Two persons died on the spot while two others died at the hospital, they said.

SDRF personnel had a tough time recovering the bodies and pulling the injured out of the gorge in the darkness during the night, police said.

