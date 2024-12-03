New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested four more individuals and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Manoj in the Naraina area, officials said on Monday.

The case has drawn attention as one of the accused juveniles was previously linked to the murder of Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, a few months ago.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 62-year-old Md. Akhtar, 49-year-old Md Maksood, 35-year-old Angoori, and 34-year-old Juhi Khatoon, who is the wife of Md Maksood, officials added.

The police team is working to establish the entire sequence of events leading to the incident and is examining whether others might be involved in the conspiracy, based on facts and evidence gathered during the investigation.

Notably, a total of four individuals have been arrested, and three juveniles have been apprehended so far. On Sunday, Delhi Police detained two juveniles for allegedly murdering 36-year-old Manoj in the Naraina police station area, officials stated.

One of the juveniles detained was allegedly involved in the murder of Manoj's younger brother a few months ago, police added.

Speaking to ANI, DCP West Vichitra Veer said, "The deceased, Manoj, was about 36 years old. He was stabbed to death in a park in the Naraina police station area on Saturday evening. Two minors have been detained in this case, and their interrogation is ongoing. Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, was also murdered a few months ago. The 15-year-old minor detained for Manoj's murder was also involved in Pramod's murder. Efforts are being made to determine the motive behind the murder."

Pramod's wife, who is Manoj's sister-in-law, said, "Yesterday, I found out that my brother-in-law, Manoj, had been stabbed to death. A few months ago, my husband, Pramod, was also murdered, and my brother-in-law Manoj was a witness in that case. Some time ago, my husband saw a girl from our area with a boy. He informed the girl's parents about it. The boy got very angry and, along with his friend, killed Pramod. Manoj was fighting the case in court. The same boy has now killed Manoj as well."

Manoj's family staged a protest on Sunday evening, blocking the road in the Naraina area and demanding strict action against the accused, police reported.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

