West Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): Four Naxals have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bagaha area of Bihar's West Champaran district, the police said.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF).

"Four Naxals have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Bagaha area of Pashchim (West) Champaran district, Bihar," Lokaria Police (Bagaha) said on Friday.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes 3 Self-Loading Rifles. (ANI)

