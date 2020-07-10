Mumbai, July 10: In one of the biggest news of Thursday, gangster and the prime accused in the Kanpur Encounter case was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain. In view of the rising cases, Uttar Pradesh government announced that it will impose a stricter lockdown in the state from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

ICSE and ICS exam results will be announced today. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) confirmed the result date in a notice published on its website. The result will be announced at 3 pm. The results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams will be released on the 'CAREERS' portal of the Council, Council's main website, and through SMS.

The Centre on Thursday said the National Investigation Agency will investigate the Kerala gold smuggling case, which has rocked the state and embroiled the Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan's office into a political row.

The total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 7.67 lakh on Thursday after reporting the single-highest spike of 24,879 cases and 487 deaths in past 24 hours. The eight states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat) contribute to around 90 percent of the active caseload in the country. Moreover, six states (Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal) account for 86 percent of total deaths.

