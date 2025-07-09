Jaisalmer, Jul 9 (PTI) Four siblings drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Nai Mangolai village under Pokaran sub-division, they said.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions in Several Areas As Sudden Spell of Heavy Rain Batters National Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert (Watch Video).

The children were playing when they accidentally fell into a pit that was filled with rainwater. The pit had been dug earlier for soil extraction.

Ahmad (12), Rizwan (10), Mohammad (3), and Shehnaz (8), all children of Hajoor Khan, drowned after falling in the pit, they said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

When the children did not return home till late, family members and villagers started looking for them and discovered that they had fallen into the pit, the police said.

Villagers immediately pulled them out and rushed them to the government hospital in Pokaran, where doctors declared them dead, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)