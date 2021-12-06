Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): At least 43 students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Bommakal village of Telangana's Karimnagar has tested positive for COVID-19, said District Medical Health Officer on Sunday.

"43 students of the institute had been tested positive for COVID-19. The college is yet to update us with further details," said DMHO.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Telangana stood at 3,787, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The cumulative recoveries so far recorded are 6,69,157 in Telangana while the cumulative death toll so far stood at 3,999. (ANI)

