Pune, December 6: In an incident of online fraud, a youngster was duped for Rs 36,400 by cyber fraudsters posing as Indian Army personnel in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The fraudsters reportedly posted an ad on Facebook for selling a second-hand car for Rs 50,000. The victim made the payment but did not receive the vehicle. A complaint has been lodged against the fraudsters. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the advertisement was posted by the cyber crooks on May 28, 2021. The accused claimed to be Indian Army personnel. They reportedly assured the 24-year-old victim to deliver the car through the Indian Army parcel service once the payment was received.

The complainant paid Rs 36,400 but did not receive the vehicle. After getting the payment, the accused also stopped answering the victim’s calls or messages. Upon realising that he was being duped, the youngster approached the police. The complaint was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station on Saturday. Pune: Elderly Man Duped of Over 10 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Verifying His SIM Card.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Various sections of the Information Technology Act were added to the FIR. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

