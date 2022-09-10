Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) As many as 434 coronavirus cases surfaced in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, pushing the state's infection tally till date to 35,73,236, according to the Health Department.

No fresh death was recorded due to which the fatality count remained unchanged at 38,038, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 456 people recuperated from the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of those cured so far to 35,30,302.

The state currently has 4,896 active cases.

On Saturday, Chennai reported the maximum 85 cases followed by 59 in Coimbatore.

No infection surfaced in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi while 22 of the 38 districts reported less than 10 cases.

The state capital leads with 2,185 active infections and overall 7,88,321 coronavirus cases.

A total of 17,632 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,90,91,126, the bulletin said.

