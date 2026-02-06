New Delhi, February 6: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sharply criticised the title of the upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' on Friday, highlighting concerns over societal divisions and content responsibility on digital platforms. Chaturvedi voiced strong reservations about content that targets communities amid ongoing divisions.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Chaturvedi said, "As per the country's situation today, particularly how divisions were first created on religious lines and are now being seen in terms of caste, and with even the UGC guidelines being so discriminatory, how is it appropriate to release film titles like this? It's shameful to see this kind of reverse labelling against the very group often accused of discrimination." ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’: Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Title Controversy, Says Film Is ‘Not About Any Community’ (See Post).

While acknowledging that Neeraj Pandey, the film's director, has issued an apology, she emphasised that OTT platforms must also take responsibility for the content they produce and host.

"While I believe Neeraj Pandey, the director of the film or web series, has apologised, I feel that more than him, Netflix and other OTT platforms need to take responsibility for the content they produce and host. There must be some form of oversight or regulation, "she added. Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team. ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Controversy: Insult to Brahmin Community and Sanatanis, Says Congress Leader Ajay Rai (Watch Video).

According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony. Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of the grievances, triggering formal action. Police said there has been widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, with some groups warning of aggressive protests.

Authorities cited concerns about law and order and said a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against any attempt to harm community sentiment or disrupt public peace. Further legal proceedings and investigation are currently underway.

Parallel legal action is also unfolding in the national capital, with a writ petition filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of 'Ghooskhor Pandat.' Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

The plea argues that associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community and violates fundamental rights, while acknowledging that freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions.

