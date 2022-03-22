Kochi, Mar 22 (PTI) The fourth edition of India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS) will be held as a physical expo at Bolgatty Palace here from March 25 to 27.

The event, which has emerged as the country's premier boat and marine industry-related expo, will include a full range of stakeholders from the recreational and leisure boating market, Cruz Expos, the organisers of the event said.

Nearly 45 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo, including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, other supply and service providers, the organisers said in a release on Tuesday.

The expo will be formally inaugurated by Kerala Industries Minister R Rajeev and the keynote address will be delivered by Ravi, DIG, Indian Coast Guard, the release said.

Joseph Kuriakose, the Director of Cruz Expos, said Kochi has emerged as a maritime hub due to various factors including being an all-weather port and being located in the most strategic location along the east-west trade route.

On March 25, a Vendor Development Program (VDP) will be held from 2 pm to 5.30 pm, for the various PSUs including defence establishments, shipyards, ports and other agencies involved in these sectors from across the country.

On the second day, a technical session is being organised by DOSTAS (Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society) on the infrastructural and equipment requirements such as marine crafts, like pleasure crafts and small crafts, marinas, sea-planes and trained manpower which play an important role in addressing the tourism and water transportation sectors.

