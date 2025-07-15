Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) Five people were arrested with brown sugar worth around Rs 4 lakh in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha formed a team, which caught the accused persons near Bapu Vatika in the Morabadi Ground area.

A total of 8.59 gram of brown sugar, Rs 60,050 in cash, seven mobile phones and three motorcycles were recovered from them, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were involved in brown sugar peddling.

