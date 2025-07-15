Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products

Mumbai, July 15: Several media reports on July 14 claimed that the Union Health Ministry had directed health warnings to be displayed on popular Indian snacks like samosas, vada pav, kachori, jalebi, and laddoo, similar to cigarette warnings, to promote healthier eating habits. These reports suggested that the ministry had urged departments to label the oil and sugar content of such foods and print health messages on official stationery to combat obesity and non-communicable diseases.

However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit has dismissed these claims as false and misleading. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the PIB clarified, “Some media reports claim that the @MoHFW_INDIA has issued a health warning on food products such as samosas, jalebi, and laddoo. This claim is fake.” Did RBI Order Banks To Stop Dispensing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

✅The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware of hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products, and not specifically to any particular food product. The advisory is for healthier options and initiatives at workplaces and urges people to make healthier… pic.twitter.com/gD3f2XOeTF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 15, 2025

The PIB further confirmed that the Health Ministry’s advisory does not include any directive to place warning labels on food items sold by local vendors and has not specifically targeted traditional Indian snacks. The advisory, according to the clarification, focuses on promoting general awareness around healthy eating and does not single out specific foods. Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train.

"The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware of hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products, and not specifically to any particular food product," PIB said."The advisory is for healthier options and initiatives at workplaces and urges people to make healthier choices to cut down on excess oil and sugar towards healthy eating and living. It does not target India's rich street food culture," it added.

