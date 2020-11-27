Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

