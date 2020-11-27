Mumbai, November 27: President Donald Trump said Thursday for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election, even as he railed against the "rigged" vote. Trump has made an unprecedented attempt to defy the results of the election by refusing to concede, spreading absurd theories about stolen ballots and launching baseless legal challenges.

As India observed the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said another such terror strike is "nearly impossible".

Thousands of farmers are headed to the national capital on Friday with their call for a rollback of three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September growing stronger. Thursday witnessed face-offs between police personnel and the protesting farmers, who forced their way and entered Delhi’s adjoining areas like Panipat, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Jind.

