Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway: Delhi Traffic Police.
Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway: Delhi Traffic Police https://t.co/JClU8hz19o— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident: Indian Navy.
A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident: Indian Navy— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine: ministry.
#BREAKING China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine: ministry pic.twitter.com/7fYrqWjZmD— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 27, 2020
Rohtak: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, for 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against Centre's farm laws.
Rohtak: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, for 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against Centre's farm laws#Haryana pic.twitter.com/47rtOcYmOv— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
Mumbai, November 27: President Donald Trump said Thursday for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election, even as he railed against the "rigged" vote. Trump has made an unprecedented attempt to defy the results of the election by refusing to concede, spreading absurd theories about stolen ballots and launching baseless legal challenges.
As India observed the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said another such terror strike is "nearly impossible".
Thousands of farmers are headed to the national capital on Friday with their call for a rollback of three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September growing stronger. Thursday witnessed face-offs between police personnel and the protesting farmers, who forced their way and entered Delhi’s adjoining areas like Panipat, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Jind.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.