New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): A total of 51 people have been selected for the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards- 2021. Of them, five awardees are posthumous.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards- 2021 which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to six, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 16 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 29 persons.

Those selected for Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Sarath RR (Posthumous) from Kerala, Jatin Kumar (Posthumous) from Uttar Pradesh, Ramavtar Godara (Posthumous) from Rajasthan, Amit Kumar Bhowal (Posthumous) from West Bengal, Gyan Chand (Posthumous), who was deputed in Ministry of Railways, and Anil Kumar, who also worked in Ministry of Railways.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for the meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Persons from all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective Union ministries, organizations and state government to which the awardee belongs. (ANI)

