It has come to notice that aspirants of Railway job have indulged in vandalism/ unlawful activities like protesting on Railway Tracks, disruption of Train Operations, damaging Railway Properties etc., mentioned Ministry of Railways in a Public Notice released today.

The notice states that such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job. Railway Recruitment Board Registration Fees Increased to Rs 500? PIB Calls It Misleading, Know Truth.

Bihar: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Arrah "Videos have been shot and the accused protestors will be arrested after an investigation," says an official pic.twitter.com/NTRydarCJQ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.

The notice further mentioned that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity. Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).