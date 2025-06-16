New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Monday afternoon with police suspecting medical reasons to be behind the death, an official said.

The man identified as Kripal Singh died two days ago, the official said, adding that he was suffering from depression and had not been seen by anyone for the last three days.

"A PCR call was received at Seelmapur Police Station at 2.25 pm regarding a foul smell emanating from a house in Gali No. 10 in the Gautampuri area," said the officer.

The incident came to light when residents of Gautampuri alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a house in the locality. A police team along with fire officials reached his flat located on the second floor of the building and found the main door locked from inside. The spot was inspected by crime and FSL teams.

The door was opened and the body of an elderly man was found lying on a bed inside the house.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the man was suffering from depression. He was living alone in the house while his wife and two children lived separately, police said.

According to police, his wife left him seven years ago.

"There were no immediate signs of injury or foul play and the police suspect medical reasons to be behind the death. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause and time of death,"

The matter is being further investigated.

