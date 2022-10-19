Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo on Wednesday inaugurated a 550 metric ton (MT) capacity cold storage facility at the Agri Complex Lal Mandi.

The cold storage is aimed to house perishable veggies for preservation at nominal charges to fetch marginal farmers' attractive prices for their produce, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Firecracker Ban in Delhi: AAP Govt Bans Storage, Sale, Bursting of Crackers Ahead of Diwali 2022; Violators May Face Jail Term Up to Six Months.

On the occasion, Dulloo took the round of the facility and enquired about the capacity, charges and storing of produce, regulation of temperature of chambers, etc.

Managing Director J-K Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd (JK Agro), Arun Kumar Manhas informed the ACS that the facility has been constructed by J-K Agro under Prime Minister's Development Package and was outsourced to the highest bidder through the tendering process on rental charges.

Also Read | Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Spotted on BIS Database, India Launch Imminent.

The MD said that the cold storage facility would aid farmers to preserve their perishable produce and prevent wastage and losses of their produce.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dulloo said that J-K is in need of a more cold storage facility for which the government is taking several steps to increase the capacity in cold storage.

He said that several new projects have already been sanctioned while the work is going on for various other projects.

He said that the 550 MT cold storage facility will help in preserving perishable items and produce like fruits and vegetables and eventually increase shelf life due to which farmers can fetch good prices and subsequently increase their income.

He said that several projects have been sent for approval under Mission for Integrated Development for Horticulture (MIDH) with some projects already being approved with subsidies being provided by the government and loans being also provided to the farmers.

He further said that the government's endeavour is to double the cold storage capacity in the next few years across J-K.

He added that an apex committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dr Mangala Rai who has also recommended several cold stores while some cold stores have also been approved under NABARD.

On the occasion, Dulloo also inspected the site for a banana ripening chamber with a 60-ton capacity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)