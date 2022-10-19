Infinix launched the Zero Ultra 5G smartphone in the global market earlier this month. Now, the Chinese phone maker is planning to launch the handset in India soon. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the BIS database by tipster Paras Guglani, hinting towards its imminent launch. According to the tipster, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has a model number X6820. Infinix Hot 12 Now Official in India; First Sale on August 23, 2022.

As the handset is already launched in the global market, the Indian model will carry similar specifications as that of the global model. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will get a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Infinix InBook X1 Series Launched in India From Rs 35,999; First Sale on December 15, 2021.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary lens with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP shooter. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 180W Thunder Charge technology. Connectivity options include LTE, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth.

