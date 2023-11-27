Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Indian Humanitarian Assistance (IHA) and Uddipani Club collaboratively organised an evening dedicated to commemorating the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by lighting 554 lamps (diyas) on Sunday.

The Chairman of the IHA Foundation, Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, while speaking to ANI, said, "Park Circus is an iconic place (in Kolkata) where people from all the religious faiths are living. We, along with all the religious leaders over here and multiple community members, brought one diya (lamp) each as a tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: 20 Killed in Lightning Strikes Amid Widespread Unseasonal Rainfall; Amit Shah Expresses Grief (Watch Video).

"This is a big thing, as for the first time such a program has happened in the eastern region and in India, where all the Gurus have come together to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev by lighting 554 lamps," he added.

One of the Muslim religious leaders, Syed Zaki Asim Rizwi, also spoke to ANI about the special occasion and said, "This is a very good thing, especially in our Bengal, where people of all religions live together with unity and brotherhood. And in such an environment, people of every religion were invited birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev."

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Who Set Couple on Fire in Kandivali Arrested for Double Murder After 22 Years From Pune.

"A positive message will reach the people of Bengal that humanity is the first thing before every religion and humanity is the biggest thing. As long as there is humanity, every religion is alive," he said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

This year, the important event will be commemorated with the utmost love and reverence by Sikhs all across the world on Monday (November 27).

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar.

The langar food is considered auspicious, and the traditional prasad served on auspicious occasions is kada prasad. On this important day, many people participate in Sewa and offer food. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)