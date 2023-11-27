Ahmedabad, November 27: Twenty people have been killed in lightning strikes in different parts of Gujarat during widespread unseasonal rainfall in the state, an official said Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat on Sunday and said the local administration was engaged in relief work.

As per an official of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 20 rain-related deaths have been reported so far from different parts of Gujarat. All the fatalities were attributed to lightning strikes during unseasonal rainfall which battered the state on Sunday.

Four persons died in Dahod district, three in Bharuch, two in Tapi, and one each in Ahmedabad, Amreli, Banaskantha, Botad, Kheda, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar and Devbhumi Dwarka, the SEOC official said. Lightening Strike in Gujarat: Eight Killed As Lightning Strikes, Crops Damaged As Unseasonal Rains Hit Several Areas of State.

Union minister Amit Shah in a post on X on Sunday night said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences for the irreparable loss to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

ગુજરાતના વિવિધ શહેરોમાં ખરાબ હવામાન અને વીજળી પડવાને કારણે અનેક લોકોના મોતના સમાચારથી ખૂબ જ દુઃખ અનુભવુ છું. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં જેમણે પોતાના પ્રિયજનોને ગુમાવ્યા છે તેમની ન પૂરી શકાય તેવી ખોટ પર હું તેમના પ્રત્યે મારી ઊંડી સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. સ્થાનિક વહીવટીતંત્ર રાહત કાર્યમાં… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the rain activity is expected to abate on Monday. As per the SEOC data, as many as 234 out of 252 talukas of Gujarat received rainfall on Sunday, with Surat, Surendranagar, Kheda, Tapi, Bharuch and Amreli districts recording 50-117 mm rainfall in 16 hours, throwing normal life out of gear and causing crop damage. Hailstorm in Gujarat Photos & Videos: Multiple Regions in State Blanketed in White After Unexpected Hailstorm.

Visuals From Site

VIDEO | Strong winds and unseasonal rains cause destruction at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium (SCA) in Rajkot, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/ee1yHY8WeV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

Hailstorms hit some parts of Rajkot, while locals were seen rejoicing the scene created by the sudden showers. Apart from causing crop damage, the rainfall also affected the ceramic industry of Morbi district in Saurashtra region as factories were forced to remain shut, officials said.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Condole Loss of Life Due to Heavy Rainfall in State

ગુજરાતમાં આજે થયેલા કમોસમી વરસાદ અને વીજળી પડવાને કારણે મૃત્યુ પામનાર વ્યક્તિઓના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે હૃદયપૂર્વક સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા નિયમાનુસારની સહાય ચૂકવવા વહીવટી તંત્રને સૂચના આપેલ છે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 26, 2023

IMD's Ahmedabad centre director Manorama Mohanty said rains will abate on Monday and remain concentrated in some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts. The rains were being caused due to a cyclonic circulation lying over north east Arabian sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the IMD said in its bulletin.