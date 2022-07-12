Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 562 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state tally to 8,07,134.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 329, followed by Ranga Reddy (60) and Medchal Malkajgiri (52).

A health department bulletin said 616 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,97,911. The recovery rate saw a minor rise and stood at 98.86 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll in the state continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,249 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 5,112.

