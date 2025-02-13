New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) As many as 585 revolutionaries were imprisoned at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 1909-1938, out of whom 398 were from undivided Bengal, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Jaipur: Frustrated Over Lack of Sex Due to Wife's Religious Devotion, Drunk Man Vandalises Ancient Idol in Rajasthan; Arrested.

He was asked whether it is a fact that revolutionaries from undivided Bengal were the "highest in number" to be deported to Andaman Cellular Jail.

"Yes, sir. The Directorate of Art and Culture, Andaman & Nicobar Administration, Port Blair, has stated that 585 revolutionaries were jailed in the Cellular Jail from 1909–1938, out of them 398 revolutionaries were from undivided Bengal," he said.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

In his response, the minister also shared state-wise details of the freedom fighters, who were deported to the Cellular Jail during the colonial rule.

Out of these 585 revolutionaries, 398 were from Punjab, 17 from Bihar, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Kerala and five from Odisha, as per the data shared.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)