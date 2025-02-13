Jaipur, February 13: In a shocking incident, Jaipur police have arrested a man for vandalising an ancient idol at a local temple out of frustration over his wife’s religious devotion. Identified as Kamlesh Meena from Punana village in Meena Ki Dhani, the accused told police that his wife’s frequent fasting and religious commitments created a rift in their relationship, depriving him of sex.

According to a News18 report, Meena, who was heavily intoxicated at the time, entered the revered Kalu Baba temple on the night of February 8 and damaged a centuries-old idol. His friend, Makhan Lal, who allegedly assisted him in the act, is currently absconding, and police are actively searching for him. Bhavnagar: Angry Father Repeatedly Stabs Student With Knife at Gujarat Coaching Institute for Talking to His Daughter on Phone, Horrifying Video Surfaces (Viewer Discretion Advised).

During interrogation, Meena revealed that he was not religious and felt resentful toward his wife’s unwavering devotion. He claimed that her religious commitments, including regular fasting, led to frequent arguments and a lack of sex between them. Further angered by comments from his friend about his wife’s devotion, Meena decided to take out his frustration on the temple idol. Bihar: Wedding Guest Applies ‘Sindoor’ on Orchestra Dancer’s Forehead, Marries Her on Stage; Video Goes Viral.

The Kalu Baba temple is a well-known pilgrimage site, attracting large gatherings, especially on Fridays. Several villagers reportedly witnessed Meena and Lal entering the temple and desecrating the idol. Furious devotees later reported the crime, leading to Meena’s arrest.

Police have filed a case against him and are investigating the matter further while searching for the second suspect. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with locals demanding strict action.

