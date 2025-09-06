New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Continuing a proud legacy of valour and service to the nation, a distinguished military family has created history with the commissioning of its first woman officer. Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal was commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps on Saturday, after successfully passing out from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

She was awarded the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the Order of Merit in her course, an achievement that underlines her exceptional dedication and merit.

Lt. Parul Dhadwal represents the fifth generation of her family in uniform, hailing from Village Janauri, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a region renowned for its strong martial tradition. Her commissioning marks a remarkable moment where legacy and modernity converge, with a daughter of the family donning the Olive Greens for the first time.

The Dhadwal family's service lineage traces back to Subedar Harnam Singh of 74 Punjabis, her great-great-grandfather, who served the Army from 01 January 1896 to 16 July 1924. Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, was part of 3 JAT, while the third generation saw distinguished service by Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 JAK RIF) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 KUMAON). The tradition continues with her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal, SM, VSM, and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, both of whom serve in 20 SIKH.

This rare instance of three serving officers from two generations of the same family stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to the nation. The commissioning of Lt Parul Dhadwal not only strengthens this illustrious martial tradition but also highlights the growing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces.

On Saturday, the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, witnessed a grand Passing Out Parade (POP) of SSC (Tech) Men-63 and SSC (Tech) Women-34 courses, marking a momentous occasion for 207 officer cadets who were commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, reviewed the parade, praising the cadets for their "immaculate drill, seamless coordination, and exceptional turnout". The POP showcased the highest standards of training and discipline.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "#PassingOutParade at Officers Training Academy, #OTA, Gaya." Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, reviewed the impressive Passing Out Parade #POP of SSC (Tech) Men-63 & SSC (Tech) Women-34 Courses at #OTA, #Gaya. The #POP showcased immaculate drill, seamless coordination and exceptional turnout, reflecting the highest standards of training and discipline. On this momentous occasion, 207 Officer Cadets were commissioned as Officers in the Indian Army. The Army Commander complimented the passing out cadets and congratulated the proud parents, highlighting the honour of serving in the Indian Army.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander complimented the passing-out cadets and congratulated their proud parents, highlighting the honour of serving in the Indian Army. He emphasised the importance of upholding the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

"The Army Commander also participated in the much-celebrated Pipping Ceremony after the #PassingOutParade, pipping some Officer Cadets into Commissioned Officers. He congratulated the newly commissioned #Officers & their proud parents on the momentous occasion and exhorted the Officers to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the #IndianArmy. The Army Commander also paid homage to the #Bravehearts in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at #OTA, Gaya War Memorial. Officer Cadets also joined in paying homage during the ceremony to mark the occasion," the post further added. (ANI)

