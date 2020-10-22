Nagpur, Oct 22 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Thursday registered 602 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of patients to 92,590, officials said.

Fourteen patients died due to the infection during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 3,014, the district information office said in a release.

So far, 83,633 patients have recovered from the infection, with 737 getting discharge on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the district is 5,943, it said.

